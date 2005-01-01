Battle for Music DVD

WAS £8.95 NOW ONLY £5.95

Battle for Music

An original documentary from Panamint Cinema. The year is 1939, following the liquidation of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the players form a new company and arrange bookings themselves. Struggling with costs after their first series of concerts, they meet the writer J. B. Priestley who arranges a "Musical Manifesto" fund-raiser at the Queen's Hall. Then their real break comes when band leader Jack Hylton books the orchestra for a season of music hall concerts. The orchestra plays music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Greig, Beethoven, Wagner and Rachmaninoff closing with "Land of Hope and Glory