Join TV’s Dan Snow as the fully illustrated Battle Castles brings to thrilling life a cavalcade of mediaeval fortifications and the clashes that turned empires to dust and mortals into legends. Castles and their ruins still dominate the landscape and are a constant reminder to us of a time when violence, or the threat of it, was the norm. Each castle’s story is dramatically recounted: the building techniques, the weapons used and daily life within the walls. Spanning the globe, and using the latest CGI reconstructions, Dan Snow gets to the very heart of the bloodshed and battles of the greatest fortresses of the Middle Ages